J&K govt reserves 15% non-gazetted posts in Police for women

Srinagar Jan 24: J&K government On Monday announced 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts in J&K Police.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while making the announcement on Twitter, said the decision was "just the beginning" saying the government was "determined and committed to increase it further in the future".
"On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future, " he said.
"For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society".