J&K Govt signs MoU with LuLu Group to set up food processing & logistics hub in Srinagar

“The world-famous GI tagged saffron has been launched at LuLu Hypermarket, which I see as a major step towards boosting Jammu Kashmir and Dubai partnership. LuLu group is already importing apple from Jammu Kashmir and with saffron, we are adding Kashmir's finest spice to the basket. I am certain this new beginning will take our trade to unprecedented levels,” the Lt Governor further added.

“Trade between Jammu & Kashmir and Dubai has remained steady, despite Covid-19 challenges and it reflects the resilience of our deep economic linkages. The MoU will further expand Jammu Kashmir-Dubai collaboration and Jammu Kashmir-Lulu Group partnership,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

It is pertinent to mention that Jammu & Kashmir is number one in the production of Saffron, Apple, Walnut and Almond in India. The MoU with the LuLu group will help the UT to reach out to shoppers at 190 LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC and Egypt.