J&K govt terminates 23 ReT teachers over 'invalid' board certificates

The termination order has been issued by the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Ravi Shankar Sharma stating that the 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE).

"A committee was constituted to review the pending regularization cases of RETs and the meeting of the ReT verification committee held on February 7 of 2023. The committee member in the meeting observed that 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education, Jammu," the order reads.