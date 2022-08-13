J&K Govt terminates 4 employees for involvement in anti-India activities

Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. As per an official, the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.

The Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 30.07.2020 for scrutinizing the inputs, records and cognizable material recommended dismissal of 1.Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat, 2. Mr. Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir, S/o Khurshid Ahmad Qadri, 3. Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI, S/o Syed Mohd Yousf (alias Syed Salahudin, and 4. Ms. Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, W/o Farooq Ahmad Dar (alias Bitta Karatey).