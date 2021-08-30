J&K govt to create Film Development Fund, to allocate 500 crore in 5 years

As a part of effective implementation of this ambitious policy, the government will allocate Rs 500 Cr to be payable in the next five years, for financially supporting the development of a vibrant film ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir. This policy would be valid for 5 years from the date of notification.

However, during the current fiscal year 2021-22, the expenditure will be made out of Rs 100 Cr available for promotion of cinema in the appropriate head of account in the Demand of Grant of the Culture department.

J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) will be the single point of contact for supporting the development of this ecosystem and will exclusively oversee the implementation of this policy.

“Starting from 2021-21, there will be an allocation of Rs 500 Cr for disbursement of subsidies envisaged in the J&K Film Policy payable in the next 5 years. Expenditure on the subsidies during the current fiscal year 2021-22 shall be made out of Rs 100 Cr available for promotion of cinema in the appropriate head of account in the Demand of Grant of the Culture department,” the J&K Film Policy 2021 spelt out.

“However, starting from fiscal year 2022-23, a separate Head of account shall be created- Film Development Fund, in the Information department and an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 100 Cr for the remainder term of the Film Policy shall be made by the Finance department for disbursement of subsidies to the eligible beneficiaries or film makers who have applied for the same,” it elucidated.

For the purpose the government of Jammu & Kashmir would develop various locations where the shooting of films could be done. The relevant amenities would be created or improved at these locations. It would make available the use of such identified locations for shooting and related activities on a priority basis. The government would also produce an ‘infomercial’ on such locations in the UT and screen it at National and International Film Festivals for the information of film fraternity.

While intending producers would have to obtain all clearances (Single Window) for use of shooting locales, all such locales would be allotted or made available free of cost for the purpose of film shooting. A complete directory of all the locations available for shooting in J&K would be hosted on the Single Window Portal to facilitate the film makers.

As per the policy, the Jammu & Kashmir government would facilitate the providing of airstrips and its air resources for outdoor shooting of the film in the UT at such rates as may be fixed by JKFDC, through the mechanism of Single Window Clearance.

“The government shall assist and facilitate FAM trips for potential investors, filmmakers, decision makers, regional producers or other relevant stakeholders in order to encourage and incentivise investments in this sector,” the policy added. As per the policy, the ‘Single Window Portal’ would provide a one stop real time data and also a help desk to assist the film makers with information and support. To assist the film makers from India and around the globe the portal would have important information viz., location, local talent and equipment directories.

The policy also spelt out a three pronged strategy to bring back the film goers to cinema halls, many of which were already closed or were on the verge of closure.

“To bring back the public into the cinema halls it is imperative to have high-grade facilities in film screening hall. The modern cinema theatre should be able to provide a unique experience which otherwise is not available while watching movies at home. To this effect, a three-pronged strategy will be adopted and it would comprise revival of closed cinema halls, up gradation of existing cinema halls and encouraging setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls,” the policy mentioned.

As a part of revival of closed cinema halls, the government would encourage and incentivise owners to reopen closed cinema halls. All the incentives to such units would be governed under the provisions of J&K Industrial Policy 2021.

For promoting film viewing in the cinema halls, the policy stressed upon modernizing and upgrading the facilities and technologies available in the existing cinema halls. On this account, the government would encourage the owners of the cinema halls to create modern amenities by way of various incentives. All the incentives to such units would be governed under the provisions of J&K Industrial Policy 2021. Ditto will be the provision for all the incentives envisaged under the Policy to encourage setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls.