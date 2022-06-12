J&K govt to provide subsidized timber for repair and maintenance of houseboats, taxi shikaras

As per an official, the decision will provide timber for minor/periodical repairs and maintenance/upkeep of registered houseboats on 50% concessional rate upto a maximum of 70% requirement or 30 Cft, whichever is less, through the Forest Department. The timber will be provided to the beneficiaries once in six years.

Similarly, for reconstruction and major repairs of houseboats, the timber will be provided on one-time basis, on 50% concessional rate upto a maximum of 70% of the requirement or 80 CFT, whichever is less.

In case of registered taxi Shikaras, the timber will be provided for periodical repairs/ maintenance on 50% concessional rates to a maximum of 70% of requirement or 15 CFT, whichever is less, once in five years.