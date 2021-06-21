J&K govt transfers 16 officers in civil administration

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday transferred an IAS and fifteen JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order issued here, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (IAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Additional CEO, Jammu and Kashmir Land Records Management Agency, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, against an available vacancy.

“He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Additional CEO, Jammu and Kashmir Land Records Management Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Rachna Sharma (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.