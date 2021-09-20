J&K govt warns employees against bypassing proper channels for grievance redressal

An order issued in this regard by the General Administration Department said at such acts "being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956 have been viewed seriously by the authorities.



"Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all employees working in various Departments/Organizations to desist from approaching such offices henceforth, follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redressal of their genuine grievances. Any violation of these instructions by any employee shall invite strict disciplinary action under Rules, " it said.