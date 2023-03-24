J&K govt warns employees against discussing, criticizing its policies on social media

Srinagar, March 3: The government on Friday directed its employees not to discuss or criticize on social media any policy pursued or action taken, warning them with ‘disciplinary action’ for non-compliance of the instructions.

In a detailed circular issued here, the government has asked employees not to participate in any manner in any such discussion or criticism on social media pages, communities or microblogs.

“No Government employee shall post, tweet or share content that is political or anti-secular and communal in nature or subscribe to pages, communities or twitter handles and blogs of such nature,” read the circular, as reported by GNS.

No Government employee, it said, shall himself or herself or through any person dependent on him or her for maintenance, or under his care or control, undertake any such activity on social media which is, or tends directly or indirectly to be, subversive of the Government as by law established in the Country on in the Union territory.

“A Government employee may, for the purpose of removing misapprehensions, correcting mis-statements, and refuting disloyal and seditious propaganda, defend and explain to the public the policy of Government in his posts and tweets on social media,” the circular read.