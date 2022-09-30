J&K Govt working systematically to provide timely, affordable healthcare to all: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar, Sep 30: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Fridayremarked that the government is working systematically to fulfill its primary objective of providing suitable, affordable and timely medical care to all including economically challenged people.
The Advisor made these remarks while speaking at the three day surgical conference cum workshop of J&K Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India (JAKASI) organised by the Post Graduate Department of Surgery, GMC here.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar mentioned that with the greater strides made in the upgradation of medical infrastructure, J&K was able to tackle the covid-19 pandemic successfully. He made out that with the availability of quality medical fraternity coupled with state of the art infrastructure, the UT effectively provided better health care facilities to its citizens during those tough times.
Advisor Bhatnagar further mentioned that with the establishment of two AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, two Cancer Institutes and overall augmentation of medical facilities across the length and breadth of J&K, it is expected that patient care would reach to greater quality and affordability besides resulting in timely services to people.
The Advisor observed that the waiting period for patients having need of surgeries or high-end medical tests should be minimal. He maintained that delays in a way amounts to denial of services to the poor.