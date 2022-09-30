J&K Govt working systematically to provide timely, affordable healthcare to all: Advisor Bhatnagar

The Advisor made these remarks while speaking at the three day surgical conference cum workshop of J&K Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India (JAKASI) organised by the Post Graduate Department of Surgery, GMC here.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar mentioned that with the greater strides made in the upgradation of medical infrastructure, J&K was able to tackle the covid-19 pandemic successfully. He made out that with the availability of quality medical fraternity coupled with state of the art infrastructure, the UT effectively provided better health care facilities to its citizens during those tough times.