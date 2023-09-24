J&K: Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall

Srinagar, Sep 24: The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall as prolonged dry weather continued elsewhere in the Valley on Sunday, officials said.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that season’s first snowfall was recorded over higher reaches of Gulmarg. The snowfall brought the temperature down in the famous report to 15°C which was 3°C lower than yesterday, the official said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 25.7°C, which was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K.
Jammu recorded high of 32.2°C and it was 0.3°C below normal for the winter of J&K, the official added.