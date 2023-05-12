Expensive Hajj for J&K pilgrims: Safina Beigh takes up issue with Centre

Srinagar, May 12: Chairperson J&K Haj Committee Safina Baigh has written to union minority affairs ministry and Haj Committee of India over the issue of J&K pilgrims being asked to submit more expenses than rest of the country. Baigh has written a letter to minority affairs minister Smriti Irani, J&K LG Manoj Sinha and also to chairperson of Haj Committee of India.

"The matter regarding Haj 2023 being more expensive has been taken up with the higher authorities viz-a-viz Hon’ble Minister MoMA @smritiirani , Hon’ble lieutenant Governor @manojsinha_ and Hon’ble Chairman Haj Committee of India, " the J&K Haj Committee chairperson said in a tweet.

In the letter, Baigh referred to the announcement of Minister for Minority Affairs, Govt. of India in All India Haj Conference held at New Delhi in Sept-2022 wherein she had announced that this year Haj will be cheaper than Haj-2022.