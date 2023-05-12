Expensive Hajj for J&K pilgrims: Safina Beigh takes up issue with Centre

Srinagar, May 12: Chairperson J&K Haj Committee Safina Baigh has written to union minority affairs ministry and Haj Committee of India over the issue of J&K pilgrims being asked to submit more expenses than rest of the country. Baigh has written a letter to minority affairs minister Smriti Irani, J&K LG Manoj Sinha and also to chairperson of Haj Committee of India.
"The matter regarding Haj 2023 being more expensive has been taken up with the higher authorities viz-a-viz Hon’ble Minister MoMA @smritiirani , Hon’ble lieutenant Governor @manojsinha_ and Hon’ble Chairman Haj Committee of India, " the J&K Haj Committee chairperson said in a tweet.
In the letter, Baigh referred to the announcement of Minister for Minority Affairs, Govt. of India in All India Haj Conference held at New Delhi in Sept-2022 wherein she had announced that this year Haj will be cheaper than Haj-2022.
"But it is astonishing to observe that this year Haj has become more expensive unexpectedly. Moreover, Haj Committee had requested to make arrangements for better Airlines which would be not only cost effective but will also provide better facilities. From the communication of Haj Committee of India whereunder the balance amount to be remitted by the intending Haj Pilgrims has been notified, it is deplorable to note that there is a huge difference in amount to be remitted by pilgrims embarking from Srinagar as compared to other Embarkation Points of the Country, " the letter stated.
"This has anguished the public in general and intending pilgrims in particular. In view of the above and concerns shown by the public , it is requested to look into the matter so that the genuine grievances / demands of the public is met. Hope an early action in the matter is taken particularly in the interest of public, " it said.