J&K has its own problems: Hakeem Yaseen

In a statement, he hoped that Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA block) would not repeat past mistakes like overnight toppling of a democratically elected governments in Jammu and Kashmir. “Not only Prime Minister of the erswhile Jammu and Kashmir state was disgracefully arrested and dethroned but the very democratic and constitutional rights of the people were also trampled with impunity , in the infamous coup on August 8, 1953 ,” Hakeem Yaseen said while reacting to the formation of opposition block INDIA .