J&K has its own problems: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Sep 4: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen today said that a strong opposition is vital for a vibrant democracy as it fixes the mistakes of the ruling party.
In a statement, he hoped that Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA block) would not repeat past mistakes like overnight toppling of a democratically elected governments in Jammu and Kashmir. “Not only Prime Minister of the erswhile Jammu and Kashmir state was disgracefully arrested and dethroned but the very democratic and constitutional rights of the people were also trampled with impunity , in the infamous coup on August 8, 1953 ,” Hakeem Yaseen said while reacting to the formation of opposition block INDIA .
He said this grave violation of the constitution by some the basic constituents of INDIA opposition block has actually been the root cause of the seeds of prevailing alienation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.