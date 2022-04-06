J&K HC gives six weeks to govt for identification of illegal foreign immigrants

The court noted that one of the orders dated May 24, 2017 passed in the PIL indicates that at that time the government had constituted a group of ministers to examine the various issues relating to illegal migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.



The group of ministers was supposed to take up the matter, examine it and furnish a report thereof. But till date, nothing has come on record. In the meantime, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated and the UT of J&K has been created, the order said.



Advocate General D C Raina and Additional Advocate General Raman Sharma appeared for the UT and the case was listed for hearing on July 15.



In his PIL, Gupta has demanded the deportation of illegal immigrants and also prayed for the withdrawal of all benefits given to them from the state exchequer and from the scheme and benefits meant for the residents of J&K.

The PIL claimed that the actual figures of these illegal immigrants are much more than the official figures.