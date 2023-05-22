J&K heartily welcomes representatives of G20 nations: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, May 22: Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP, today said that people of the union territory heartily welcome the representatives of G20 nations.
Raina accompanied by senior party leaders Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta and Surjit Singh Salathia were addressing a press conference at BJP headquarter in Jammu.
"We the people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for giving an opportunity to us to welcome the representatives of the mighty G-20 group here. It is for the first time that such an important global event is being organised in J&K. We are also grateful to all the Nations who form a part of G-20 for visiting Jammu & Kashmir. Everybody is aware that it is an important global event and G-20 is a premier group, which develops the economic cooperation among the various countries especially among the members of this G20", said Ravinder Raina.
The BJP leader added that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered much in the last 40 years. Pakistan sponsored terrorism created a blood bath in Jammu and Kashmir and carried out a malicious campaign at the global level about Jammu & Kashmir. It is an opportunity for the representatives of mighty G20 to see every fact about Jammu and Kashmir.” We are highly grateful to the government of India and especially to Prime Minister Modi ji for giving us such a significant opportunity to welcome the representative of G-20 Nations", he said.