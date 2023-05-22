J&K heartily welcomes representatives of G20 nations: Ravinder Raina

Raina accompanied by senior party leaders Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta and Surjit Singh Salathia were addressing a press conference at BJP headquarter in Jammu.

"We the people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for giving an opportunity to us to welcome the representatives of the mighty G-20 group here. It is for the first time that such an important global event is being organised in J&K. We are also grateful to all the Nations who form a part of G-20 for visiting Jammu & Kashmir. Everybody is aware that it is an important global event and G-20 is a premier group, which develops the economic cooperation among the various countries especially among the members of this G20", said Ravinder Raina.