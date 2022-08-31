JK Higher Education Deptt to rank colleges based on performance, excellence

Elaborating on the idea, the Principal Secretary informed that the Higher Education Department had decided to carry out a ranking of all Higher Educational Institutions in J&K based on asset of transparent criterion and a unique index. The IIT Jammu would the knowledge partner of the Higher Education Department and would design the unique index as well as a special portal to collect the information and rank the colleges. For this purpose an MoU would be signed between the Directorate of Colleges J&K and the IIT Jammu.

The two autonomous colleges of J&K viz. GDC Baramulla and GCW Parade would assist the Directorates of Higher Education in this exercise. A core team consisting members from Govt College Parade, GDC Baramulla and Director Colleges would help in the creation of indices and primary data would be provided by the department to the IIT team for formulation of ranking indices.