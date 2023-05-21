J&K hopes big push to sustainable tourism, film & eco tourism: G20 Coordinator

Srinagar, May 21: With all eyes on the first-ever three-day G-20 event being held in Srinagar from May 22, the Centre and the J&K administration is hopeful that the UT’s great tourism potential—sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film and eco-tourism will get a big push and open doors of multiple opportunities for local youth. The organisers of the event feel that the event will help to revive the J&K’s economy.

Addressing the pre-event presser at SKICC here, Chief Coordinator of the G-20 event Harsh Vardhan Shringla, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that Srinagar has gone through a massive make-over. “Fibre cable are being laid down and a huge development has taken place on war-footing,” he said. He said that G-20 events are being held in north, south, east and western parts of India for the first time. “Massive awareness camps have been held in all parts of the country about the G-20. Specifically about G-20 event in Srinagar, the guests’ arrivals have commenced and we are all set to host the Tourism Working Group’s event related to G-20 in Srinagar from tomorrow onwards,” said Shringla.