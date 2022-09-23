J&K households spend 44% from their own pockets on health: Report

According to a report, J&K households spent Rs 1,772 crores on healthcare services, accounting for a major chunk of the total health expenditure (THE) which is Rs 3946 crores.

However, Government Health Expenditure (GHE) was Rs 2,023 crores which is 51.3 percent of the total spending.

The total health expenditure has three components—government spending, people spending out of pocket and the third is a combination of private health insurance, expenditures by enterprises, not-for-profit institutions or NGOs and external sources of funds from outside India.