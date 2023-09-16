J&K inching towards zero terrorism: DGP Dilbag Singh

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing the 3rd Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee (NRPCC) meeting hosted by J&K Police at the Police Headquarters here, the DGP said that team J&K comprising J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Army, intelligence agencies, and civil administration were working together as a unique model to make J&K terror free.

He said that there was a time when on every Friday stone pelting was happening at security forces but now that was over.

The NRPCC is aimed to enhance inter-state Police coordination besides addressing various policing issues effectively across the North Indian states and union territories