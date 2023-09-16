J&K inching towards zero terrorism: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Sep 16: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir was moving towards zero terrorism.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing the 3rd Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee (NRPCC) meeting hosted by J&K Police at the Police Headquarters here, the DGP said that team J&K comprising J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Army, intelligence agencies, and civil administration were working together as a unique model to make J&K terror free.
He said that there was a time when on every Friday stone pelting was happening at security forces but now that was over.
The NRPCC is aimed to enhance inter-state Police coordination besides addressing various policing issues effectively across the North Indian states and union territories
Singh said that the J&K security team had been able to ensure zero violation of human rights and that there had not been a single civilian casualty in any law and order engagement over the last few years.
“We are moving inch by inch towards the policy of zero terrorism in J&K,” he said.
The DGP said that terrorism in J&K was at its lowest level and that this year J&K security team had been able to kill around 40 foreign terrorists and nine local terrorists.
He said that the local involvement in terrorist activities had drastically come down.
Singh said that optimum synergy among the forces had pushed terrorists out of villages and cities to the mountains.
He said that people’s cooperation to the forces had been of immense help for which he thanked the people of J&K.
The DGP said that the enforcement of rule of law was one single guideline for the security team of J&K.
He said that action had been taken against the people involved in any anti-national activity as well as against instigators.
Singh said that the officers had made very good recommendations, which would be taken up with the government at higher level for incorporation while planning and framing policies for law enforcement.
The meeting observed a minute’s silence to pay homage to the fallen soldiers and officers of Anantnag and Kokernag operations.