J&K Judicial Academy organises programme

Srinagar, Oct 18: J&K Judicial Academy organised a two day special programme on “Financial Management, preparing Fiscal and Budget Document, Use of E-Commerce Platforms, Public Financial Management System (PFMS), Taxation, Maintaining Financial Records and Audit” which commenced today, through physical as well as virtual mode, for AOs, Nazirs of High Court & Subordinate Courts of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The programme was organised by J&K Judicial Academy under the patronage of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy; and under guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy; Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, besides under the overall supervision of Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy.