J&K Judicial Academy organises programme

The programme was organised by J&K Judicial Academy under the patronage of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy; and under guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy; Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, besides under the overall supervision of Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy.