J&K Judicial Academy organises workshop on Juvenile Justice Act, 2015

The evnt was held under the guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.

Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy, presented an overview of the programme saying that today’s deliberations have been channeled on the discourse of a very vital aspect of justice delivery system. He hoped that the training programme will go a long way in motivating the participants to rejuvenate their efforts and work with missionary spirit towards fulfillment of Constitutional Vision of Social Justice, Rehabilitation, Reintegration, Child Abuse Prevention and Redressal. The courts have special responsibility to deal with such cases with extra cautious approach to ensure proper justice and rehabilitation of such children. All the stakeholders need to ensure that children in conflict with the law are treated in a manner substantially different than adults at all stages of the proceedings, he added.