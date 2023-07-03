J&K Judo team leaves for Cadet National Championship

Srinagar, July 3: After the selection trials and screening conducted by J&K Sports Council (JKSC), the 19-member judo team comprising eight boys, eight girls, two coaches and one manager left for the national championship scheduled to be held in IIS, Karnataka.
Judokas who were selected for the national championship are Sumit Lal, Adnan Fayaz Bhat, Atul Sharma, Arihaant Mahajan, Vipul Yashovardhan, M Hadi, Mohsin Hamid Malla, Abdul Hannan Shagoo, Fiza Akhter, Manvi Devi, Adn Arshad, Nandini Chib, Zainab Binti Ajaz, Hidaya Shahid, Anshika Sharma & Tanvi Thakur. Arshi Nad, Jugal Kishore and Manish Chatwall. They will be accompanied by coaches & managers respectively.
Vice-President J&K Judo Association Abdul Hamid Khan, Joint Secretary J&K Judo Association Gowher Khan, Shafkat Shafi NIS Senior Judo coach & other office bearers of the Association have congratulated all the players and coaches & wished them the best of luck for their selection in the National level Championship.