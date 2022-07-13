J&K Juvenile Justice Rules | Ex-Meghalaya CJ to head Selection Committee

Jammu: Former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Muhammad Yaqoob Mir would head the Selection Committee constituted under the purview of ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021’.

The government on Wednesday constituted this Selection Committee in the exercise of powers conferred by Rule 87 of ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021’.

As per an order issued by the Social Welfare Department, the tenure of the committee with Justice Mir as its chairperson would be three years.