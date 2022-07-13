J&K Juvenile Justice Rules | Ex-Meghalaya CJ to head Selection Committee

Jammu: Former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Muhammad Yaqoob Mir would head the Selection Committee constituted under the purview of ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021’.
The government on Wednesday constituted this Selection Committee in the exercise of powers conferred by Rule 87 of ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021’.
As per an order issued by the Social Welfare Department, the tenure of the committee with Justice Mir as its chairperson would be three years.
Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) J&K would be its ex-officio member secretary while Dean and Associate Professor Faculty of Social Sciences Cluster University of Jammu Sindhu Kapoor, Head and Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, Central University Jammu Nancy Mengi, President and CEO, National Development Foundation, Jammu Rajeev Khajuria and a representative of the UT Commission for Protection of Child Rights, J&K (as and when constituted) would be its members.
The quorum for the meeting of the Selection Committee would be no less than four members including the Chairperson and the Member Secretary. “The Committee will perform such functions and in such a manner as may be prescribed in the rules,” read the order.