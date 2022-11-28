J&K knocked out of Vijay Hazare tournament after loss against Assam

Henan Malik and Shubham Khajuria’s stunning centuries were in vain as Riyan Parag’s astonishing 174-run inning from 116 balls led Assam to a decisive victory over J&K.

J&K put up a massive total of 350 runs on the board in 50 overs, but Assam mocked the number by completing the chase in 46.1 overs with three wickets lost.