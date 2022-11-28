J&K knocked out of Vijay Hazare tournament after loss against Assam

Srinagar, Nov 28: The J&K senior cricket team’s remarkable journey in the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day event came to an end on Monday when Assam outplayed them in the quarterfinal match at College Ground in Ahmedabad.
Henan Malik and Shubham Khajuria’s stunning centuries were in vain as Riyan Parag’s astonishing 174-run inning from 116 balls led Assam to a decisive victory over J&K.
J&K put up a massive total of 350 runs on the board in 50 overs, but Assam mocked the number by completing the chase in 46.1 overs with three wickets lost.
With this win, Assam cruised its way into the semifinal of the event while J&K’s dream journey ended in the quarterfinal. It was the first time ever that J&K had qualified for the knockout stage of the prestigious event and then in the pre-quarterfinal J&K defeated Kerala to make its way into the quarterfinal.
Earlier J&K had won five out of six matches in the group stage to qualify for the pre-quarterfinal.
J&K got off to a strong start with an opening partnership of 74 runs in 11.4 overs between Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma (34). Khajuria and Henan Malik added 129 runs for the second wicket after Sharma was bowled out.
Shubham was dismissed after making 120 runs off 84 balls, including 8 fours & 8 sixes.
Henan Malik blasted five fours and five sixes in his 124-run innings off 113 balls.
After the fall of the Khajuria wicket, Malik and Fazil Rashid who scored 53 off 46 balls added 113 for the fifth wicket to take J&K to 350 run total. For Assam, Avinov Choudhury took two wickets.
In reply, Assam slipped to 45 for two before Riyan Parag & Rishav Das formed a huge 277-run stand for the third wicket.
Riyan Parag scored 174 runs from 116 balls in which he hit 12 sixes and 12 fours. Das remained not out on 114 off 118 balls to take Assam home.
It was Parag’s third century in the ongoing Hazare Trophy and made a huge target look easy for Assam.
Parag fell 29 runs short of the target but Das saw Assam home with 23 balls to spare.
Brief scores:
J&K: 350/ 7 in 50 overs (Henan Malik 124, Shubham Khajuria 120, Fazil Rashid 53).
Assam: 354/3 in 46.1 overs (Riyan Parag 174, Rishav Das 114*).