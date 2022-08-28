J&K KVIB creating gender-inclusive ecosystem: Vice Chairperson Dr Hina Bhat

Kathua: Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organised an awareness programme in collaboration with Jammu Women Credit Cooperative Limited for the prospective women entrepreneurs of Kathua district.

Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion. Sanjita Dogra Chairperson Women Credit Cooperative Ltd; Kailash Verma, Chief Advisor of the Cooperative and other officers of KVIB were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the large gathering of women entrepreneurs, Dr Hina said that women are the most disciplined and selfless creatures on earth and are immensely contributing to society.