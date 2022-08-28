J&K KVIB creating gender-inclusive ecosystem: Vice Chairperson Dr Hina Bhat

Kathua: Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organised an awareness programme in collaboration with Jammu Women Credit Cooperative Limited for the prospective women entrepreneurs of Kathua district.
Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion. Sanjita Dogra Chairperson Women Credit Cooperative Ltd; Kailash Verma, Chief Advisor of the Cooperative and other officers of KVIB were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the large gathering of women entrepreneurs, Dr Hina said that women are the most disciplined and selfless creatures on earth and are immensely contributing to society.
She asked them to come forward and contribute in making the Atma Nirbhar Bharat. She further assured the large gather of women that KVIB will provide all sorts of handholding to women of the district to establish their self-income generating units to become employers rather than employees.
She said J&K KVIB is creating a gender-inclusive ecosystem so that women can contribute to UT’s economic growth.
She also announced two skill development programmes on the occasion for the women of Kathua: one for cutting and tailoring and the other for Basoli painting.