J&K L-G joins Walkathon to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav'

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provided us with an opportunity to inspire future generations by making them aware of the invaluable contribution of our heroes and martyrs," the Lt. Governor said.



Addressing the veterans of 1971 war present during the walkathon, the Lt. Governor said, "I salute all those who have laid the path of progress and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir and are keeping the nation safe and secure.



"Remembering our heroes ignites new ideas and rekindles the spirit of public awakening. This Walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, freedom fighters, and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir," he further added.



"We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the new generation and bring alive the memory, the ideals of the personalities who made significant contributions in the freedom struggle and also pay our tributes to the unsung heroes of India's Independence," said the Lt. Governor.