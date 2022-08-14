J&K L-G joins Walkathon to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav'

Srinagar, Aug 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday joined thousands of citizens from all walks of life in a Walkathon from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden here to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Utsav.
It's a new dawn of hopes and dreams, said the Lt. Governor.
The Lt. Governor congratulated the organisers and participants of the Walkathon which saw a massive participation of people from all walks of life.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt, Governor recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi delivered at the Tank Maidan, Mumbai on August 8, 1942 which inspired the people all across the country to overthrow British rule.
"Today our walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi, it is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our Army, police, paramilitary forces," he added.
"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provided us with an opportunity to inspire future generations by making them aware of the invaluable contribution of our heroes and martyrs," the Lt. Governor said.
Addressing the veterans of 1971 war present during the walkathon, the Lt. Governor said, "I salute all those who have laid the path of progress and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir and are keeping the nation safe and secure.
"Remembering our heroes ignites new ideas and rekindles the spirit of public awakening. This Walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, freedom fighters, and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir," he further added.
"We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the new generation and bring alive the memory, the ideals of the personalities who made significant contributions in the freedom struggle and also pay our tributes to the unsung heroes of India's Independence," said the Lt. Governor.
He urged all to "take inspiration from our forefathers, who had made significant sacrifices to provide us a free and independent nation, while fulfilling our obligations towards the future of the golden Jammu and Kashmir of 2047."
The Lt. Governor said that the Prime Minister started world's biggest Jan Abhiyaan and every part of the nation, including Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav.
"We are citizens of a great nation where every inch of the pious land is filled with ancient values, culture and traditions," the Lt. Governor added.