J&K, Ladakh record above normal precipitation in April

“There has been an acute shortage of powerful Western Disturbances so far this year -rather in winter,” Lotus had said. “There is a transition from winter to summer and the coming days will be hotter,” he said. “J&K and Ladakh are recording temperatures 5 degrees above normal. Not only J&K and Ladakh, the heat wave will hit the entire north India.” The high temperatures are not unusual as the mean temperature even touched 24 degrees Celsius in Jammu in 2004 and 2010 and in Srinagar the mean temperatures touched 13.6 and 13.7 degrees Celsius in 2004 and 2010.

In 2020, J&K recorded 979.1 mm of rainfall against an average rainfall of 1258.7 mm. There was a deficit of 22 percent. In 2021, the deficiency reached 29 percent when the union territory recorded just about 894.4 mm of rainfall.It was the lowest rainfall since 2010. The months from January to May are ones in which heavy snowfall is recorded in higher reaches which is essential for the formation of glaciers. In the first five months of 2022, J&K recorded a rain deficiency of 38 percent.