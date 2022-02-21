J&K lags due to political mistakes of past: Hakeem Yaseen

A statement of PDF issued here said that addressing political workers in the Shamsabad area of Khan Sahab in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Yaseen said that the people in J&K had suffered since 1947 due to the absence of political leadership.

“Kashmir has witnessed political turmoil and uncertainty since 1947 and the previous regimes were not serious about solving the issue,” he said. “More complicated issues across the world were resolved through peaceful talks. Unfortunately, people of the region were neglected and continue to struggle for their rights.”