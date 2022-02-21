J&K lags due to political mistakes of past: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Feb 21: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Monday said that political and economic mistakes of the past were responsible for the backwardness of people in J&K.
A statement of PDF issued here said that addressing political workers in the Shamsabad area of Khan Sahab in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Yaseen said that the people in J&K had suffered since 1947 due to the absence of political leadership.
“Kashmir has witnessed political turmoil and uncertainty since 1947 and the previous regimes were not serious about solving the issue,” he said. “More complicated issues across the world were resolved through peaceful talks. Unfortunately, people of the region were neglected and continue to struggle for their rights.”
The former minister said that various agreements were made by the different political parties but nothing was done on the ground to heal the people.
He said that there was a need for employment generation programmes and economic stability in the country so that the burning issues would be resolved.