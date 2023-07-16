J&K land for local landless people not for outsiders; Mufti, Abdullah misleading people: Chugh

Srinagar, July 16: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday lashed out at NC and PDP for inciting people of J&K on the issue of land to landless, which was recently announced by Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha under PMAY Scheme.

BJP leader said as Lieutenant Governor had already clarified that no outsider will be settled in the pretext of PMAY scheme which is solely meant for the J&K domicile who don’t have land to construct their shelters.

“NC and PDP like parties have lost their ground particularly after abrogation of Article 370. They have been exposed in public due to their double speak and injustice done in past years with the people of J&K. Now whatever good is being done by LG administration it is disturbing for Muftis and Abdullahs who in one way or the other try to incite people of J&K on baseless grounds,” Chugh said.