J&K LG announces job to widow of slain Kashmiri Pandit

Srinagar, Nov 04: Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on announced a government job to the wife of a Kashmiri Pandit killed in Shopian district on October 15.
The office of LG said in a tweet that the wife of Puran Krishan Bhat will be given a permanent government job.
“Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences. Administration to provide a permanent govt. job to his wife and every possible help to the family,” the official twitter handle of the office of LG said in the tweet.
Puran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at his ancestral Choudhary-gund village of Shopian district on October 15, triggering widespread condemnation and protests.