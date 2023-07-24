J&K LG chairs high-level meeting to ensure smooth Muharram arrangements

The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat, saw the participation of Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; M.K Sinha, ADGP Hqrs; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Administrative Secretaries; Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Departments, and other senior officers of the UT administration. Heads of religious organisations and eminent members of Shia community attended the meeting.

Acknowledging the profound religious significance of Muharram for the entire community, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the administration's dedication and sensitivity towards ensuring all necessary arrangements for a smooth and secure commemoration of the event.

“This is the occasion of utmost religious importance for all of us. The UT administration and Government of India is working with sensitivity and commitment to ensure that all arrangements are made for smooth, safe and hassle-free conduct of Muharram,” the Lt Governor said.

In his directive to the Deputy Commissioners, Manoj Sinha stressed the importance of improving connectivity to Imambaras, uninterrupted power supply, provision of extra ration, adequate water supply, basic amenities, regular market inspections, cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and the availability of the best possible medical facilities for the people.

Furthermore, the Lt Governor sought valuable inputs from the eminent representatives of the Shia community regarding the Muharram arrangements. Assuring prompt action, he pledged to address any issues or demands raised during the interactive session.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners presented detailed briefings on the preparations and arrangements made in their respective districts to ensure a seamless and well-organized Muharram observation.