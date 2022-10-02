J&K LG condemns Pulwama attack

Srinagar Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the killing of a cop in Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
"Attack on joint naka party of JKP and CRPF is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. I salute the bravery of JKP's SPO Javid Ahmad Dar, who attained martyrdom. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act," LG Sinha said in a statement.
A policeman was killed and a CRPF man injured after terrorists fired upon a joint naka of the security forces in Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned the area to nab the attackers. A local terrorist was killed in a gunfight in neighbouring Shopian district, police said