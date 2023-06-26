J&K LG directs DCs to constructively engage with citizens

Interacting with the people, concerned Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police through Video Conferencing, the Lt Governor took appraisal of the action taken on the grievances received from the citizens.

“The administration represents the aspirations of all the citizens and every section of our vibrant society. Time-bound delivery of services, prompt and effective redressal of grievances form the core of administration's development initiatives,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to constructively engage with citizens, prioritize concerns of the poor and needy and resolve all issues in a transparent manner.

For maintenance of parks and other such public properties, we also seek the participation of residents. We are committed to the goal of providing a better quality of life to our citizens and community participation would play a key role in cleanliness of parks and public spaces, he added.

The Lt Governor also took a strong note of fake complaints on JKIGRAMS.

This practice needs to be stopped. The platform is meant for providing hassle-free public services and to identify deficiencies, if any, to achieve the objective of people-centric governance. Through public outreach programmes, we need to sensitize and encourage people to file genuine grievances for more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly governance, the Lt Governor directed the officials.