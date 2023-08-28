J&K LG inaugurates Shina cultural centre at Gurez in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the ‘Shinon Meeras’, the Shina Cultural Centre, curated and developed by the Indian Army and District Administration.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the people of Dard-Shin community and applauded the efforts of the Indian Army for this extraordinary initiative.

“The centre is a unique tribute to preserve and promote the glorious artistic heritage of Dard-Shin tribal community and to provide glimpses of its rich culture to the world,” the Lt Governor said.

India’s first museum for Dardis traces the journey of Shina culture, languages and Gurezi way of life. I believe Shinon Meeras will become the centre of attraction for travelers visiting this best off-beat destination of India, he said.

Various sections of the museum will provide an opportunity to travelers, historians to explore tangible and intangible art and a vibrant space for community to tell their stories and showcase traditions, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the joint effort of Army, District Administration and the Tourism Department for acknowledging the immense contribution of Dard-Shin community in nation-building.