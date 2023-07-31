J&K LG interacts with citizens, addresses their grievances

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the citizens who had registered their grievances on JKIGRAMS, during 'LG’s Mulaqaat' at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor also reviewed action taken by the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials on the past grievances received from the citizens.

The Lt Governor said that citizens' growing trust in grievance redressal mechanism is an indicator of effective and efficient system, improved quality of public services, responsiveness and reliability.

“Responsiveness is crucial for the various administrative departments to ensure quality of life, and socio-economic growth. Implementation of all the welfare schemes, based on the principles of transparency and integrity, is fostering inclusive development,” the Lt Governor said.

On the complaints of Manmeet Singh, resident of village Dhangri, Rajouri and Haji Amir Ud Din from Ashtangoo, Bandipora pertaining to Revenue department and implementation of water supply scheme, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to personally visit the spot and submit the report to the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

Anayat Parvez from Lohai Malhar, Kathua drew the attention of the Lt Governor to the construction of bridge over Bheni River in his locality, on which the Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) informed the chair that the work for the construction of the said bridge will start in the coming months.