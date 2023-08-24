J&K LG interacts with young leaders from nine countries visiting India

Srinagar, Aug 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with 19 young leaders from 9 democratic countries, who are visiting India under ICCR's Gen Next Democracy Network Programme.
The Lt Governor welcomed the young delegates from Ireland, Namibia, USA, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Albania and Moldova to Raj Bhavan.
During the interaction, the Lt Governor shared his views on transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir. He said the J&K UT is moving ahead on the path of development with ambitious goal of building digital society and inclusive, sustainable development.
He also highlighted the historic landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. “The historic achievement belongs to the entire world, the humanity and to the young leaders like you,” he said.
The Lt Governor responded to the questions of the members of the foreign delegation.