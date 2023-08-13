LG joins thousands in Tiranga yatra from SKICC to Botanical garden

Srinagar, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged-off the Tiranga yatra in Srinagar and joined thousands of enthusiastic citizens in the walkathon from SKICC to Botanical Garden, a government statement said.

The Lt Governor said the Tricolor represents the dreams of our freedom fighters, our martyrs.

"I bow to all the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and fought till their last breath for the progress and prosperity of the nation," he said in the statement.

“Today the entire J&K is participating in the Tiranga Yatra. The Tricolor is flying high in the sky, streets are filled with enthusiasm. Participation of men, women, youths and senior citizens across the UT is an inspiration for the country as well,” the Lt Governor said.