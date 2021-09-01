J&K LG Manoj Sinha launches ‘SAATH’, says young entrepreneurs role models of society

The LG made the remarks on the sidelines of launching ‘SAATH’, an enterprise acceleration programme for rural women entrepreneurs in J&K at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The scheme is expected to nurture existing enterprises through skilling, mentoring and market linkages apart from making business ecologies thrive in rural areas.



"We are witnessing steady rise of women entrepreneurs in J&K. Similarly, youth entrepreneurs are transforming the society in many ways. They are our role models and not the ones who are shedding innocent’s blood and indulging in senseless violence, " LG Sinha wrote in a series of tweets this afternoon.

"I appeal to the women entrepreneurs to show such misguided people the right and virtuous path, " he added.

The LG said the UT government is "committed to provide access to capital, quality mentorship for re-skilling, new-skilling and help women entrepreneurs from SHG's reach new markets".

He said the government has adopted a "holistic approach to develop women entrepreneurs ecosystem to connect, collaborate, invent for scaling up business and building a strong women work force".

"Government (is) strengthening bottom-up structures for women & youth to create empowered individuals. Their aspirations are more integrated with national aspirations than ever before. They now have resources to create smarter enterprises & shape community around them in extraordinary ways, " the LG wrote.