J&K LG to honour 50 COVID warriors on Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to honour 50 health care workers on the upcoming Independence Day on August 15 for their services during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
In an official handout issued on Friday, the LG said that the health workers in J&K had put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic.
"With the day and night efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits,” the LG said.
The LG while recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID Warriors (Doctors/ Paramedics/ Nurses/ Nursing Orderlies/ Drivers/etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, the way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking several kilometers, "has set a new benchmark for the entire country".
The LG has decided to honour 50 such COVID warriors with Certificate of Appreciation this Independence Day.
The list is as follows:
Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Prof & Head, Pulmonary Medicine, CD Hospital Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Romshoo, Head of Department, Medicine GMC, Anantnag, Dr. Rahul Gupta, Head of Department, Chest Diseases GMC, Jammu, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Professor, Internal Medicine, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr Tablib Khan, Associate Professor, Division of Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Anesthesia (Anesthesiology) SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr M.Y Zagoo, in-charge Dy CMO Anantnag, Dr Farooq Ahmed Qureshi, incharge BMO Tangdhar, Kupwara, Dr Tajamul Hussain, CMO Budgam, Dr Humaira Noor, Assistant Professor, Gynecology, GMC, Baramulla, Dr Rajeshwar Sharma, Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, Jammu, Dr Parvez Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar, Dr.Yash Pal Sharma, Managing Director, JKMSCL,Jammu, Dr Rakesh Raina, Sr Consultant Physician, DH Reasi, Dr Tazyeen Younis, Consultant, Gynaecologist, PHC Chanpora, Srinagar, Dr Amrish Kolhi, Assistant Professor, Microbiology, GMC, Kathua, Dr Harjeet Rai, Dy Medical Superintendent Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu, Dr Tajamul, Senior Resident, Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Hussain, State Expanded Programme Immunization Officer, J&K, Directorate of Family Welfare, J&K, Dr Wasim Chouhan, Medical Officer, Diploma in Anesthesia GMC Rajouri, Dr Abhimanyu Gupta, Medical Officer NHM, 108 Helpline, Dr Mohammad Shafi, Medical Officer SDH, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Dr Irfan Iqbal, Medical Officer SDH Tangmarg, Baramulla, Dr Ravinder Pal Singh, Medical Officer Survelliance Medical Officer , WHO J&K, Dr Sachin Gokhle DNB Student Gandhi Nagar, Hospital, Jammu, Smt Shankutla Devie, senior Staff Nurse DH Ramban, Mrs Tanzeela, Senior Grade Nurse, SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Smt Mary Victoria, Staff Nurse GMCH Jammu, Mrs Rafiqa Rashid, Staff Nurse SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Wani Lab Technician CHC Sumbal, Bandipora, Muzaffer Maqbool, Lab Technician Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar, Rashid HussainWani Technician Anesthesiology SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Javaid Iqbal, Supervisory Lab Technician, DH Shopian, Raj Kumar, Sr. Lab Assistant, Microbiology GMCH Jammu, Naresh Sharma, Jr Pharmacist DH, Reasi, Sajad Ahmad Mir, Basic Health Worker SDH, Magam, Budgam, Shabina Kowsar Female Multi Purpose Health Worker, Block Achabal, Anantnag, Anjalina Gul, Female Multi Purpose Health Worker, NTPHC Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, Parveena Akihter, Female Multi Purpose Health Worker Sub-Centre, Ashtal, Kulgam, Puneet Kour, Female Multi Purpose Health Worker UPHC Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Suman Kumari, Female Multi Purpose Health Worker PHC Langer, Rajouri, Rani Devi, Female Multi Purpose Health Worker EH Vijaypur, Samba, Nirmala Devi, Female Multi Purpose Health Worker CHC Batote, Ramban, Shakeela Banu Female Multi Purpose Health Worker PHC Manigam,Ganderbal, Shalini Soodan Divisional Data Manager IDSP, Jammu Division, Vijay Kumar, Driver SHTO,Jammu, Abdul Rashid Khan, Driver CD Hospital Srinagar, Pishor Singh, Nursing Orderly AH GMC Doda, Jai Raj, Nursing Orderly GMCH Jammu, Ream Bahadur, Nursing Orderly GMCH Jammu and Raj Kumar Nursing Orderly Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar
A government handout said that the UT administration "handled the Covid-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide care and cure to the patients suffering from Covid-19 in both waves".
"Sufficient measures were taken by the Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity/availability, ensuring supply of drugs & consumables and management of protocols/directions issued by MOH&FW, GoI, from time to time. Effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further, " it said.
“With the hard work of our doctors, health workers, and other services, we have ensured better healthcare delivery during pandemic. I would like to convey gratitude to them on behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said while quoting the Lt Governor.