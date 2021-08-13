J&K LG to honour 50 COVID warriors on Independence Day

In an official handout issued on Friday, the LG said that the health workers in J&K had put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic.

"With the day and night efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits,” the LG said.

The LG while recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID Warriors (Doctors/ Paramedics/ Nurses/ Nursing Orderlies/ Drivers/etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, the way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking several kilometers, "has set a new benchmark for the entire country".

The LG has decided to honour 50 such COVID warriors with Certificate of Appreciation this Independence Day.