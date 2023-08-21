J&K main handicrafts, handloom market of future: LG ManojSinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the international buyer-seller meet at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said, “I see J&K as the principal handicraft, handloom market of the future. The creativity of our craftspeople, weavers, artisans and the indigenous skills is being recognised and admired by the world.”

He said that the handloom and handicrafts sector of J&K was an ageless cultural asset of India, carrying a strong influence of the rich cultural diversity and spiritual traditions.

“It is the source of socio-economic growth to a large section of society and creates a rich pool of artisans,” Sinha said.