J&K main handicrafts, handloom market of future: LG ManojSinha

Srinagar, Aug 21: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir would be the main handicrafts and handloom market of the future.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the international buyer-seller meet at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said, “I see J&K as the principal handicraft, handloom market of the future. The creativity of our craftspeople, weavers, artisans and the indigenous skills is being recognised and admired by the world.”
He said that the handloom and handicrafts sector of J&K was an ageless cultural asset of India, carrying a strong influence of the rich cultural diversity and spiritual traditions.
“It is the source of socio-economic growth to a large section of society and creates a rich pool of artisans,” Sinha said.
Twenty-four international and many domestic buyers are participating in the two-day buyer-seller meet.
The LG appreciated the J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) and Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) for their endeavour to promote the export of handloom and handicraft products of J&K.
He shared the growth potential of the handloom and handicraft sector and the increasing demand for local products in the global market.
“Export is the biggest source of revenue for handloom, handicraft and both Global North and Global South are major destinations for our handmade products. Our aim is to create a strong edifice of trade relationship to give a much-needed boost to our handloom and handicraft sector,” Sinha said.
At the inaugural ceremony, he also talked about the transformational journey of J&K over the last few years.
“J&K is witnessing the dawn of a new era, rooted in peace and stability giving rise to economic, social, and cultural renaissance. We are committed to provide an enabling and conducive environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and entrepreneurs can realise their dreams,” the LG said.
He highlighted the opportunities being created for the global stakeholders in handloom, handicraft, horticulture, and various other sectors.
“We are looking forward to improving and harmonising the relationship between J&K and the global market to meet new demands, develop new ventures, improve profitability and ensure our priceless artistic products find their rightful place in the market,” Sinha said.
He also launched the J&K One District One Product (ODOP) logo competition and inspected the stalls installed by the artisan and weavers from J&K.
The domestic and international buyers shared their experiences and views on buying premium and authentic handloom and handicraft products.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh; Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir; Executive Director HEPC, N Shreedhar; and Vice Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofer Khan were also present on the occasion.