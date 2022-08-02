J&K Media Guild delegation calls on Director Information

Srinagar: A delegation of J&K Media Guild today called on Director Information and Public Relations Akshay Labroo at his office here.

According to a press note, the delegation was led by its President Mir Aijaz and Vice President Bilal Bazaz, Spokesperson Shahid Rashid, Convenor Khalid Qureshi, and Treasurer Jehangir Bukhari. Other members were also part of the delegation.

Spokesperson of J&K Media Guild, Shahid Rashid said that director gave them a patient hearing and assured to address all the issues confronted by the newsmen, especially by the print media in Kashmir valley.

Threadbare discussion was held during the meeting. Issues like irrational distribution of advertisements, accreditation of the editors and journalists, welfare schemes for the journalists, enhancement of rates for the advertisements and other relevant problems were discussed at length.