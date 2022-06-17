J&K Media Guild deputes Imtiyaz Bazaz for IJU meeting

“JK Media Guild in its meet on June 3 under the chairmanship of Mir Ajaz Ahmad in a unanimous decision deputed Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz to represent JK Media Guild in the event. Bazaz was briefed about the issues being faced by media professionals in Kashmir which need urgent attention from the government to be raised during the meet,” the press note said.

According to it, the two day meet is to be inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan. J K Media Guild is to submit a memorandum to Government of India through Muraleedharan highlighting the issues being faced by the media in Jammu and Kashmir.