J&K Media Guild deputes Imtiyaz Bazaz for IJU meeting

Srinagar: J&K Media Guild has deputed its general secretary and spokesman, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz, to participate in a two day National Executive Committee meeting of Indian Journalist Union(IJU) at Kodungallur, Kochi, Kerala on June 18 and 19 as observer from J&K.
According to a press note, IJU President, Geetartha Pathak had invited a representative from the member organisation JK Media Guild to participate in the two days meet as observer.
“JK Media Guild in its meet on June 3 under the chairmanship of Mir Ajaz Ahmad in a unanimous decision deputed Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz to represent JK Media Guild in the event. Bazaz was briefed about the issues being faced by media professionals in Kashmir which need urgent attention from the government to be raised during the meet,” the press note said.
According to it, the two day meet is to be inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan. J K Media Guild is to submit a memorandum to Government of India through Muraleedharan highlighting the issues being faced by the media in Jammu and Kashmir.