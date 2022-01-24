J&K Mining Rules amended

Jammu, Jan 24: J&K government on Monday notified extension of three months in the period vis-a-vis the grant of short term permit or disposal permit by amending Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.
The amendment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by section 15 read with section 23 C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (Central Act Na 67 of 1957).
The period has been extended from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 by amending clause (vi) of sub-rule (1) of rule 56 of the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.