J&K most neglected on development, employment fronts: Tariq Hameed Karra

Karra slammed the Central Government “for failing people of J&K on all fronts” after snatching their rights and other privileges granted under the constitution of India by a stroke of pen. “Unemployment has risen considerably, development which the BJP government is claimed to have done is nowhere to be seen, but the inauguration of projects especially those already sanctioned by the previous ruling dispensations happen day in and day out and termed such measures as misleading and an attempt to hide failure on all fronts,”he said.

The senior Congress leader expressed dismay over the disconnect being witnessed between people and the administration in absence of the democratically elected government. He lamented that elections are not being held on one pretext or the other aiming to rule J&K directly from the Centre. He said such measures reflect that BJP Government is insensitive to the plight of J&K people so not paving way for holding elections for the lust of power, which is very unfortunate and unacceptable.