J&K move on I-cards would check foreign intrusions: Chugh

In a statement, Chugh said introducing “special one-stop identity cards” for residents of Jammu and Kashmir would resolve the identity problem of the people of J&K and could become a big deterrent for intruders and illegal occupants in the union territory.

He said the cards would help the people avail of all government benefits at their doorstep and would go a long way in building a cohesive society in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.