'J&K needs politics of inclusivity, hope' | PC will always put interests of people above everything else: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Nov 4: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Friday said that his party will always put interests of the people above everything else.
He also said that J&K needs politics of inclusivity and hope. According to a press note, Lone was addressing a public meeting at Hyhama in Kupwara. “More than two dozen prominent NC and PDP workers from Kupwara joined the Peoples Conference during the public meeting. The new entrants were welcomed by PC President Sajad Gani Lone,”the press note said.
Lone said that Jammu and Kashmir needs politics of inclusivity and hope, not of favoritism and hopelessness. He said that to achieve this objective, Peoples’ Conference is tirelessly working towards empowering the people by placing Kashmir first, above all other fragmented identities and differences of opinion.
“Safeguarding the interests of the people, especially the youth of J&K is the biggest leadership challenge in the current times. The people of J&K need a sympathetic and honest government that puts the needs of the people first, above its own partisan interests,” he added.