J&K officer says his fake account created on Facebook, files police complaint

Srinagar, Aug 27: A fake Facebook account has been created in the name of Haamid Bukhari, an officer of Government of India’s Central Civil Services cadre posted in J&K manning the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs field office, Registrar of Companies in Kashmir.
In a Facebook post, Bukhari said that he came to know through some friends that the fake Facebook profile has sent requests to the people asking for money in his name.
Bukhari said that a complaint has been filed with the Zonal Police authorities in Srinagar and he has been approached by the SHO Saddar Bhagat Police station over the matter.
He also requested his friends to block and report the account as soon as possible.