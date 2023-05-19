J&K on powder keg of drug addiction, abuse: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar, May 19: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Friday said that the problem of drug addiction/abuse among Kashmiri youth has reached catastrophic levels.
Expressing concern over the huge rise in drug addiction cases among the youth, Tanvir said, “Drug abuse in J&K is becoming a rampant phenomenon. It should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment prevailing across J&K. It is the time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”
He further added that ignoring drug addiction among youth will not help. “The situation should be immediately tackled with a brawny response before it morphs into a much dire situation. It would be better if the government comes up with an inclusive policy against the menace of drug addiction and narcotic smuggling. The policy framework should include the inputs of health, police and education departments. Various civil society groups should also be taken on board before evolving such a state level strategy against the menace,” the NC leader said.