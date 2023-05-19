J&K on powder keg of drug addiction, abuse: Tanvir Sadiq

Expressing concern over the huge rise in drug addiction cases among the youth, Tanvir said, “Drug abuse in J&K is becoming a rampant phenomenon. It should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment prevailing across J&K. It is the time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”