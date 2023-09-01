J&K on second position in country in generating ‘scan and share OPD’ tokens

Srinagar, Sep 01: J&K acquired second position across the country in generating ‘Scan and Share OPD’ tokens surpassing Karnataka state by generating more than 7,92,641 tokens in August 2023.

The Scan and Share queue less registration process has taken new heights under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K and is turning out to be a game changer for ease of OPD registration for patients in the healthcare institutions of J&K, a government statement said.

This facility was rolled out in April 2023 and extended to 71 healthcare institution across J&K. Trained manpower was deployed for facilitating on-ground human resource and hand holding of patients for availing this queue less digital service.