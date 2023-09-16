J&K PCC observes World Ozone Day
Jammu, Sep 16: J&K Pollution Control Committee (PCC) Saturday held a function to mark the ‘World Ozone Day’, involving students and teachers from different eco-clubs of schools in Jammu.
‘Ozone Day’ is observed on September 16 every year and the theme for this year is “Fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change.”
As per an official press release, the keynote address for the event was delivered by Dr Shweta Yadav, Senior Assistant Professor, Central University (CU), Jammu, who is a Fulbright alumnus and INYAS member. In her talk, she highlighted the success of concerted national and international efforts in recovery of the ozone layer. The participants were informed about ozone depleting substances and what actions could be taken to reduce their usage.
“The UN-backed Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances assessment report confirms the phase out of nearly 99 percent of banned ozone- depleting substances,” she stated.